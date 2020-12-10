EAST WENATCHEE - On Wednesday, Dr. Malcom Butler, health officer of the Chelan-Douglas Health District and chief medical officer at Columbia Valley Community Health, expressed his frustrations with what he calls a lack of regard for others during the pandemic. Dr. Butler fielded a question during a community update via YouTube. Butler acknowledged the rumors about large events being health in the Wenatchee Valley and beyond during the pandemic.
“I cannot express my disappointment in our neighbors who are electing to have events like this in a time when we are just being decimated by COVID,” Butler explained. “It is just so disrespectful to the healthcare providers and first responders in our community who are risking their health and risking their families’ health every single day when they drive in to treat people who are suffering from COVID; and then to organize an event with a large crowd, even over the holidays is disrespectful.”
Dr. Butler went on to say that it’s frustrating when healthcare workers treat people who get sick with COVID who contracted it from a large gathering.
As of this week, the Chelan-Douglas thermographic indicates that the rate case per 100,000 people has surpassed the 1,000 cases per 100,000 mark. A figure that has increased exponentially over the last several weeks.
What I find disappointing is listening to people complaining how others want to live their life.
Dr. Malcolm Butler and other people complaining that their cushy job in the health care industry is now experiencing the bad part of being in a CHOSEN industry and job. (It's not like pandemics are an unknown event)
EVERY SINGLE job in the world has good and bad times and events..
Dr. Butler, listening to you complain that your cushy little job is now hard and frustrating is like listening to a soldier who finds out they are being deployed to a War zone.. The public appreciate the work everyone does but right now SUCK IT UP and SHUT UP and do your job that YOU selected as a career.. Spoiled brats complaining that their job just got real and hard is annoying.. EVERY job has those times.. Somehow you think you should be paid $300 dollars for 30 minutes of your time just to tell people they have a cold and write a prescription.
Give me a BREAK..
I could not agree more with Opinionscrossroad the nerve of people like Dr Malcolm Butler that thinks they are a step above the rest of the world he or they have actually convinced themselves mostly that they are a LARGE step above the rest of the population, people in wenatchee called Dr.Butler The Candy Man from Orondo street clinic can you guess why his name was the Candyman?
Like going to church with 200 people?
Well, thank you for your opinion and fear-mongering. I will continue to act like a responsible adult without your help, or the forced help of the inept governor.
Hear, hear!!
Not opinion, it's factm you're and those like you are acting like little children. Wear the mask, shut up
Ah, so you incorrectly I assume that I mean the opposite of what I wrote. Do your legs hurt from jumping to such a far conclusion?
Everyone has a choice to either wear a mask or not wear a mask. Be kind and don't judge those who do or do not wear a mask. Try thinking of this from another perspective. If I get the virus and die from it, it's my own fault because my body couldn't fight it. It will be no one else's fault but my own. It's a choice, we all choose our own choices in life.
