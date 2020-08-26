MOSES LAKE - A large group consisting of local doctors composed a passionate letter urging Moses Lake School District’s education board to strike ‘in-person learning’ from its return-to-school plan for fall.
The school district offers three choices: in-person learning, blended learning, or online-only learning.
Despite giving parents and students the option, healthcare professional say such educational practices will have grave consequences.
About two weeks ago, the school district announced that it was delaying the start of the school year to Sept. 9 for cautionary and planning reasons.
The following is the formal letter written and endorsed by 24 local physicians/doctors:
These kids are not really getting a fair break especially the poor of our community. When one or both parents speak limited english and are functionally illiterate how will these children have a level playing field when they are poorly educated? These children really need to get back to school and the teachers back to work. This can be done but the politics is hurting the children. The WEA says it is about the children but they could give a rip about the kids.
Yeah! Those teachers should hurry up and turn these kids into Doctors so we can stop listening to them.
Its good to see our doctors,scientist and health department taking this serious and giving the community the guidelines it needs. We will see if the school district heeds these important words or if they go down the path of putting our children, teachers and community at risk even more and prolonging this disease and the recovery.
Yes, this disease will go away but not until we all do our part and understand how our actions are keeping this disease spreading.
How do they propose us working parents educate our children? How do they think we can do this? Usually with a 2 income home there is a reason why both parents work, and us single parents can't do this. Our children's education will suffer and their mental health will suffer. Cases aren't going to stop, this isn't going away tomorrow, and the death rate of this virus is lower than the flu or H1N1. We need to let this thing run its course and open our economy again.
you're welcome to offer your kid as a guinea pig... good luck!
amen
What have you been doing this summer. Is this a surprise? Reach out to the community, there are many parents doing pods to help out those in need.
The problem with let it run its course....first there is no such thing as herd immunity as people have caught it more than once and anti-bodies are on the general lasting 90 to 120 days.....vaccine is only hope of slowing it down
This is absolute crap! How can a doctor or a scientist have an educated opinion on a virus or a pandemic. My friend BillyBob said this is All going away right after the election and masks dont help either. He says dont live in fear and quit being scared by these fear mongers and he knows! Trust Billy he watches the news and got his GED
Lol, good on Billy.
Here here! Why listen to experts with all those facts when our super genius in the white house said we could just drink bleach?
