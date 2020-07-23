EPHRATA - The fall sports coaches iFIBER ONE News spoke to seem receptive to the state’s decision to move fall sports to spring. On Tuesday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced its decision to push most fall sports back to spring. As a result, all sports seasons in the spring will be reduced to eight weeks. On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Almira/Coulee-Hartline football head coach Brandon Walsh, Warden girls soccer head coach Brylee Pruneda, and Soap Lake head football coach Tony Blankenship.
“I’ve really appreciated the WIAA throughout the last four months. It seems like they’ve gone above and beyond to help kids compete. I just think they did a good job throughout all of this. They are giving us an opportunity to have a season. I think that’s really good,” Walsh told iFIBER ONE News.
Walsh says when the announcement was made, there wasn’t any kind of uproar among student athletes. Walsh says a lot of students agree with the state’s decision.
“It’s going to be so different,” Warden girls soccer head coach Brylee Pruneda told iFIBER ONE News. Pruneda expressed concern about the possible psychological ramifications some students may face in the absence of a fall sports season.
“We talked about how a lot of kids release their energy from school or get away from issues at home; it’s a release and it gets them moving,” Pruneda said. Pruneda also expressed concern about compounding fatigue endured by two-sport athletes during the spring.
“It’s a tough situation, but instead of pulling the plug, I appreciate how they saved sports season and was grateful for that,” explained Soap Lake High School football head coach Tony Blankenship. "I really want my students and athletes to participate. In my 20 years of education, I’ve never seen anything like this. It gives kids a chance and hope to salvage seasons. A lot of coaches are grateful.”
Blankenship went on to say that, like Pruneda, he too is concerned about the drawbacks of not having sports in the fall.
“It keeps some of them engaged, keeping them out of trouble,” Blankenship said. He added that sports can sometimes be the difference in a student passing or failing their classes as it motivates some to keep their grades up in order to play.
(2) comments
Wash hands, social distance 6 feet and wear a mask. This is not being followed in our community. Its hard enough when at work to have grown adults follow this guidance. It is not happening. This is why we keep having positive cases.
CDC already announced this week that following these 3 simple things would bring case counts down and there is no need to shut down if we can follow this.
But its just a few of us it seems that even care enough to read local news and take this serious enough to do our part.
Go check it out. Go right now to any business and see if everyone in there is following these simple instructions.
Talk about giving False hope.. This state has keeps pushing everything back further and further until everyone has given up then the state cancels it.. Why doesn't the state just pay everyone 4 or 5 thousand a month to stay home and make them illegible to leave their houses?? Inslee whines about a mask but yet cases keep going up, Inslee whines about schools opening but then says we will open them in a limited capacity (yeah like that will EVVVVEEERRR work), then Inslee says businesses can open but with such restrictions you mias well stay shut down..
And then I cannot tell you how sick and tired I am of people and this stupid mask thing.. A mask will SAVVVEEEE you but yet cases still keep coming and the mask has done NOTHINGGG to the numbers..
The sports should just be cancelled and everyone should just get a dose of reality that nobody gives a dam but nobody wants to be the "bad guy" who says such so they kick the Government can down the road until AFTER elections..
