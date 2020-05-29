EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service out of Spokane say mother nature’s fury could hit the counties of Grant, Douglas, and Chelan hard Saturday night.
Humid conditions mixed with highs topping off at 98 degrees could spell trouble for firefighters. According to the NWS, thunderstorms in the area are expected to be severe with moderately windy conditions.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett, who says the appropriate manpower will be on standby and a DNR helicopter is currently stationed in Malaga specifically for Saturday’s weather event. Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Don Fortier says his staff is well-aware of Saturday's storm and has made special preparations for it.
Lightning strikes are among the leading causes of wildfires in Washington state.
The severe thunderstorms predicted for the area are expected to arrive Saturday evening and last into the overnight. Next week could be a busy time for firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.