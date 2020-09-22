SOAP LAKE - Situated in Soap Lake, Grant County Fire District 7 is in need of monetary support as it embarks on the continued struggles brought on by the hardships of 2020. As a result, the fire agency is seeking grant funding through State Farm Insurance Company’s Neighborhood Assist program; an endeavor that will award 40 $25,000 grants to deserving applicants this year. Grant County Fire District 7 has made it to the final pool of 200 grant applicants, but remains dependent on your vote. Jane Chambers is a firefighter and EMT with Grant County Fire District 7.
“Most volunteer fire departments have an issue getting adequate funding during a 'good' year and that has been especially difficult since COVID. We strive to do the best that we can with what we have but somethings are out of our control and the need to replace/repair equipment is vital. For example, our pagers. Most of our pagers are still in use long after their operation time has deemed them out of date so many are not working properly, if at all.
This is just an example of something we try very hard to work around because funding has not been available to replace them,” Chambers told iFIBER ONE News.
Of the final 200 applicants, the 40 with the most vote votes will be awarded the grant. Voting starts at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and runs through 8:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 2. You can vote by clicking the following link.
If awarded, Chambers says the money will be used to fund a volunteer recruitment program and acquire technology to improve response times.
“Every year, our call volume goes up and our ability to ensure adequate coverage is essential.”
Grant County Fire District 7 covers an area of 158 sq. miles.
