Same-day gun sales are surging locally according to gun dealers out of the Moses Lake and Wenatchee areas.
One local gun retailer says shotguns, lever action rifles, and bolt rifles are flying off shelves as fears over coronavirus mount.
The gun dealers iFIBER ONE News spoke to asked to remain anonymous. One local dealer says people are shying away from handgun and semi-automatic firearms due to the 10-business-day waiting period. All the dealers we spoke to say gun sales began to escalate starting March 1st and they’ve seen an accelerated ascent in sales as the month of March wore on.
Moses Lake’s Walmart location says ammo sales have taken off since the start of March.
Dan Laughlin, an individual gun dealer out of Deer Park, says uncertainty caused by coronavirus is driving sales.
One local retailer compared the state of gun sales to the toilet paper-buying frenzy.
According to MyNorthwest.com, gun-only retailers will be mandated to close on Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. That same website, reports that online gun sales will be allowed.
Reportedly, stores that sell essential items that also sell firearms will not have to cease gun sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.