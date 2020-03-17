EPHRATA - Despite our world’s unsavory circumstance, it’s business per usual at Moore Furniture in Ephrata. However, the same can’t be said about many local companies who are struggling to stay afloat amid the many shutdowns that were mandated by the state during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the longtime home and appliance store is stepping up in asking the community to rally around businesses that face uncertainty during this trying time.
Staff at Moore Furniture are asking customers to bring in one receipt from a business deemed “affected” by coronavirus in exchange for a $10 discount on their entire purchase.
Moore Furniture's Nick Moore says the gesture was intended to help local restaurants but it can also apply to other businesses that are struggling to make ends meet.
“We’re hoping to inspire people to buy local with this discount and the intent is to inspire other businesses who aren’t as affected to do the same,” Moore told iFIBER ONE News.
Moore says the receipt you plan to use is good for up to one year. Receipts dated 3/16/20 until the end of the shutdown are valid. Receipts can be purchased from cities and towns other than Ephrata.
