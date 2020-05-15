Acquiring that coveted box of Girl Scout cookies no longer involves buying them from a live merchant at a store front, at least right now. Traditional Girl Scout cookie sales were supposed to begin locally during the third week of March, but emerging coronavirus pandemic fears prompted a postponement of physical trade.
On Friday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Idaho. A Girl Scout representative informed us that the organization hopes to resume traditional sales within the next few weeks, but in the meantime, all cookie sales are online. But, as far as in-person sales are concerned, the organization is still determining how it can safely conduct cookie commerce.
Each individual Girl Scout has an online link that allows you to buy directly from them. Should you choose to buy from the Eastern Washington and Idaho Girl Scout website, you’ll be required to purchase at least four boxes.
Girl Scouts organizations get 70% of their funding from cookie sales.
