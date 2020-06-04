EPHRATA - The stars and stripes of the American flag is a symbol of the freedom bestowed upon our nation. Though, the iconic look of star-spangled banner can be compromised by the elements over time. That’s why one group of local veterans is wants your flag if its tattered and/or torn.
At 1 p.m. on June 14, the American Legion Post and Unit 28 in Ephrata will hold a flag retirement ceremony at their building at 276 8th Avenue NW. A flag retirement ceremony is an event held to honorably dispose of torn and tattered U.S. flags.
“Dirty flags can always be washed or dry cleaned, and should be to keep them in good condition; however, flags that are in disrepair should be “retired”. We very much appreciate people flying the colors of their nation in honor of our country; but, it is better to not fly the flag than fly one in distress (tattered & torn),” the American Legion stated in a press release.
Boy Scout Troop 41 will be assisting the Legionnaires with the ceremony.
Further questions should be directed to the Post Chaplain, Mike Montaney 989-4417 or the Unit Americanism Chairman, Jane Montaney 760-1433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.