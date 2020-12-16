EAST WENATCHEE - On Wednesday afternoon, the Chelan-Douglas Health District released a statement after it was bombarded with inquiries about a large live Christmas event set for Saturday in the Wenatchee Valley. The event is called: Christmas Fest; it’s trying to sell hundreds of tickets.
The event features several live music performances, pictures with Santa, food trucks, espresso, beer garden, and a mechanical bull. Coordinators of the event describe it as a “drive-in” concert. The location of the occasion will not be announced until the morning of the event.
“Christmas is a Christian Holiday, under Governor Inslee's Mandates, we can have a "Church Service"......The concert will happen...We have someone to "bless" the ceremony with an opening prayer,” the organizers of the event stated on Facebook.
In response organizers’ claims that they are working with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, the health agency released the following statement:
“We are getting calls and emails about a planned music event for this Saturday near Wenatchee. We are also seeing numerous comments by the event organizer that he is working with Chelan-Douglas Health District. We want to make this clear: Chelan-Douglas Health District in no way supports this event or any large gathering. We discourage any gatherings outside your household – no matter the size. Chelan and Douglas counties has one of the highest rates of COVID infection in the state. Our local hospital is overwhelmed to the point that it is relocating patients to other area hospitals. This music event has the potential to be a super-spreader event. This is not the time to bring together hundreds of people. It cannot be done safely. It cannot be done in compliance with the governor’s recent restrictions on gathering. We have shared our concerns with the event’s organizer.”
Christmas Fest is slated for Saturday, Dec. 19 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Organizers say the event supports local small businesses and local music.
(2) comments
Maggots.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/16/trump-appointee-demanded-herd-immunity-strategy-446408
Hey, if it's a church service, then it's allowed.
