EPHRATA - On Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says coronavirus is a serious public threat and warned that the virus could disrupt life in America if contraction of the disease compounds. On Wednesday, local health districts in Grant, Chelan and Douglas counties say they’re siding with the CDC and are preparing to do whatever it takes to isolate the illness.
Community level non-pharmaceutical intervention is a precautionary measure that health officials would take if the disease were to arrive locally. According to the CDC, community-level non-pharmaceutical intervention might include school dismissals and social distancing in other settings (e.g., postponement or cancellation of mass gatherings and telework and remote-meeting options in workplaces). These measures can be disruptive and might have societal and economic impact on individual persons and communities.
Grant County’s health district says the chance of the coronavirus coming to our region is low but the likelihood is there. Grant County Health Administrator Theresa Adkinson says the health district has been prepared for the arrival of the virus, working closely with local health care providers to make sure facilities are adequately equipped with proper equipment and attire. Adkinson added that her staff is working with local employers in coming up with plans to have employees work remotely should they need to isolate themselves from the virus or if they have it.
Barry Kling, administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, says both health districts are ready to encourage "social distancing," to prevent the spread of the ailment per its arrival to our area. Kling added that his organization has taken measures comparable to the Grant County Health District in preparing health care providers.
So far, 14 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Snohomish county resident who was the first to contract the virus in the U.S. has fully recovered and an Olympia woman is recovering at a hospital in California after traveling overseas to Japan.
Kling downplayed any hysteria tied to the outbreak saying that the circumstances surrounding coronavirus is “serious” but it’s not a medical disaster by any means.
