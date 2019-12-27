SEATTLE - Royal Knights High School football head coach Wiley Allred and Odessa High School Football Tigers head coach Jeff Nelson were part of the raising of the 12 flag last Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
Nelson and Allred were among several state championship-winning coaches we were invited to the ceremony just before the start of the Seattle Seahawks home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The ceremony was also a tribute to Seattle Seahawks High School Football Coach of the Year Bill Beattie of Tumwater. Allred was the Seattle Seahawks’ 2017 Coach of the Year after winning a state title and was the raiser of the 12 flag.
The High School Coach of the Year award is the culmination of a season’s worth of notable honors for Washington state high school football coaches. The High School Coach of the Week program supports the development of youth football. Each week during the high school football season, the WSFCA selects two coaches as honorees, and recipients receive a $500 grant from the Seahawks to be applied to their football program.
(0) comments
