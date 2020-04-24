QUINCY - The sounds of saws and hammers soon echo from local home construction sites thanks to the governor's signing of Phase1 return of residential construction.
Aho Construction has been building homes in Quincy and Moses Lake for some time.
Owner Dallas Aho told iFIBER ONE News that his company will do all it can to ensure safe working conditions while adhering to all of the Phase 1 safety protocols.
With proper training and equipment, Dallas says he's confident his crew will be back to work within a week.
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., all contractors will be participating in an online Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) Phase 1 Job Site Safety Requirements Town Hall Meeting. The meeting will walk through all of the requirements, demonstrate ways to implement them on job sites and a discussion addressing legal questions, including enforcement.
According to BIAW, Phase 1 construction includes all activities that can only be performed with six-foot social distancing requirements and following a COVID-specific job site safety plan. Work that can only be conducted with less than six-foot distancing is considered Phase 2 and is not allowed at this time.
