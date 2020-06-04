Five law enforcement officials from the Wenatchee Valley will be shown exercising during Saturday’s Virtual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.
This year’s torch run is virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual torch run will showcase law enforcement from 11 different cities throughout Washington state exercising for a good cause. This year’s Special Olympic Games in the Wenatchee Valley were cancelled due to the dangers posed by the pandemic, but that void has apparently been filled by an exponential amount of donations to this year’s torch run.
According to the Special Olympics Washington website, the organizations fundraising goal of $20,020 has been surpassed by over 100% for a total of over $42,000. Contributing to the donations and participating in this year’s torch run are Wenatchee Police Detective Stephen Evitt, East Wenatchee Police Captain Brandon Johnson, Douglas County Deputy Thomas Williams, East Wenatchee Police Sergeant Rick Mott, and East Wenatchee Police Officer Josh Virnig. Between the five of them, they’ve raised $254 towards this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Participants in this year’s Torch Run have been asked to exercise for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. You’ll be able to tune in to see local law enforcement participating in the Torch Run via video on the Special Olympics Washington Facebook page and YouTube page at 9 a.m.
