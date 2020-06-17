EAST WENATCHEE - Authorities have halted a potential scam involving a door-to-door water filtration system salesmen reportedly posing as someone they're not.
Rich Magnussen of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says the Chelan-Douglas Health District was notified of a potential scam involving two men who introduce themselves as “U.S. Public Health Service” representatives. Magnussen made it clear that the two are not public health representatives.
The two were promoting a company called “Apolloteck International,” which sells water filtration systems. Magnussen says Apolleteck International is a legitimate business with a poor track record.
On Monday, local law enforcement contacted one of the men involved in the potential scam and asked him to cease and desist. Since then, there have been no reports of the two imposters.
