EPHRATA - An abbreviated message with cryptic meaning is getting attention from local law enforcement. The message of interest is on a sign that was recently posted in Moses Lake.
It reads ‘end the corruption, Aug. 28 Ephrata Courthouse.”
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones who is aware of the sign, but its meaning remains suspect.
“We have been trying to figure that out. Nobody knows.”
Jones says it’s the only known sign with such a message in the area.
Ephrata’s police force is also aware of the sign, but it has yet to confirm its meaning.
There’s been no word whether a security presence will be increased tomorrow at the government building.
(8) comments
RR well said. That also goes for justbecoooooool
No doubt the local law enforcement is paying attention to this. Ending corruption jeopardizes their livelyhood.
no hidden message that i see-- poor spelling. a protest on the 28th? bet it was put in the lawn under cover of darkness, lights come on they scatter like roaches in a nasty kitchen. this crap is getting to close for comfort.
I mean, let’s be honest. Chances are this was done by a Biden supporter. The Lefts goon squads that are tearing this country apart will get Trump re-elected. The most unproductive members of society are the life blood of the Democrats. Keep them dependent Dems, keep turning a blind eye to chaos. These people who will never vote Trump, yet will be instrumental in getting him re-elected. Oh, the irony.
Nailed it!
Like you know.
WORD OF THE DAY
trumpery
(TRUHM-puh-ree)
noun
1. Something showy but worthless.
2. Nonsense or rubbish.
3. Deceit; fraud; trickery.
Does it hurt to lose sooooo much? Lol!!
