SOAP LAKE - An Ephrata man will soon receive a sizable check from Washington’s Lottery after buying a winning scratch ticket from Hawk Fuel in Soap Lake on Friday.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Rusty Hurst won $50,000 on the Bring Home The Bacon scratch game.
According to Washington’s Lottery, all Bring Home The Bacon scratch tickets are bacon-scented.
Out of the 2.1 million tickets printed, only four contain the $50,000 top prize.
Bring Home The Bacon scratch tickets cost $5.
