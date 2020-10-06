EPHRATA - After spending decades paying his dues in the restaurant business, Raul Arias of Ephrata finally got his big break in 2020 and fulfilled his dream of running a restaurant his way.
Owner of Ephrata’s newest eatery, Lo Mejor De Jalisco, Arias softly opened for business on Sept. 20. One of the significant things about Lo Mejor De Jalisco is that it’s in the building that was once occupied by Mommy Yum Yum. Mommy Yum Yum was an Asian restaurant that closed its doors in 2020 after its owners decided to retire.
Lo Mejor De Jalisco is a Mexican restaurant that serves traditional food fare with Arias flare. Since opening over two weeks ago, Arias says business has been better than expected.
“People have been coming in for both lunch and dinner,” said Arias. “We intend to open a breakfast bar, and soon the restaurant will be serving mixed drinks and beers.”
Raul says he takes pride in the fact that all the tortillas he serves are handmade on-site every day.
Lo Mejor is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with dine-in, take-out, and curbside service options.
To view their menu, click here.
(4) comments
Congratulations on achieving your dream! I wish you every success!
Wonder if they would consider selling PHO?
well done
just what the area needs - another Mexican restaurant. I do love the food, but sure would be nice to have some diversity in restaurants.
