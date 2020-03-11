Russell Lajueness of Ephrata is living a life of redemption after he himself experienced homelessness at one point due to ‘demons’ from his past. But, the North Carolina-native’s long journey towards living a better life is approaching another milestone. Lajueness is hoping to build the ‘bridge’ that will foster the needed link for those wanting to escape a life of homelessness and addiction by developing a homeless outreach center that helps the disadvantaged get back on their feet and puts them on the path towards a fulfilling life.
“If I had to sum it up, the need for a central resource center is imperative to meet the ongoing needs of our homeless and those in need. With a central location, people can get help with job applications, needed services, establishing identity, and grabbing a bite to eat,” Lajueness told iFIBER ONE News on Wednesday.
Founder of The Brotherhood, a local addiction resource center in Ephrata, Lajueness has started a GoFundMe to acquire donations needed to plan the homeless outreach center.
“The money will be used to get an office or building to rent, get it ready to use. Will also be used to purchase food for meals and needed items, such as clothing, shoes, personal hygiene items. Also, I'm going to put lockers in where their important belongings and paperwork can be kept.”
Lajueness has also partnered with the Columbia Basin Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the local community through grants and donations.
A link to the aforementioned GoFundMe page can be found here
