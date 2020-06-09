MALAGA - A case of the Mondays was quickly dashed when a local man realized that he had won big bucks from Washington’s Lottery this week.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Antonio Morales-Gonzalez exposed the numbers needed to win the $50,000 top prize from the 20X The Cash scratch game. Morales-Gonzalez purchased the winning ticket for $5 at Malaga Market on Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga on Monday, June 8.
Morales-Gonzalez bought one of the four top prize-winning tickets out of 2,221,950. To win the top prize, any of the numbers scratched must match with the winning numbers shown and a “20X” must be revealed.
