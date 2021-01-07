According to the website, 502data.com, local marijuana sales saw an exceptional spike in 2020.
Counties that experienced a big boost in sales last year were Grant, Chelan, Kittitas, and Douglas counties.
502data.com is a cannabis market website that tracks marijuana sales to help consumers and businesses better understand the legal pot market.
According to monthly excise tax data, sales in Grant County began to hit a new record when the pandemic began in March.
Excise tax is a set percentage producers, processors, and retails pay to the state from their sales totals.
In March, Grant County paid just over $441,000 in excise tax, a record amount that was well-above the tax totals paid throughout most of 2019 and prior. Record-breaking sales in 2020 hit a peak in May with $533,665 paid in excise tax. Since May, marijuana sales began to slowly descend month-over-month through fall.
Between 2015-2017, total cannabis in Grant County sales increased nearly seven-fold with $3 million in sales recorded in 2015, $11 million in sales recorded in 2016, and $19 million in total sales in 2017.
According to the website, Grant County has 10 legal marijuana retailers.
Douglas, Chelan, and Kittitas counties also saw record-breaking sales in 2020.
To see sales data for other counties, visit www.502data.com.