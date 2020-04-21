MOSES LAKE - As a token of gratitude towards first responders and everyone working in the medical field, McDonalds will be serving up free food to both parties.
The gesture is part of the fast-food chain's Thank You Meals program. All restaurants will begin to serve such meals starting Wednesday, April 22.
The free meals will be served to first responders and medical staff in uniform or with ID. This includes doctors, nurses, medical staff, police and firemen.
One qualified meal will be available per day for free.
There are three options for breakfast and three options for lunch/dinner for the rest of the day. During breakfast hours, the following menu items will be available: Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle, or bacon egg and cheese biscuit meal including a hashbrown and any size soft drink or drip coffee or tea. After 10:30 a.m., a 6 Piece McNugget, Double Cheeseburger, or Filet o fish meal including a small fry and any size soft drink or drip coffee or tea will be available.
The free food offerings will last through May 5.
