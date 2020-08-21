MOSES LAKE - The companies that own movie theaters in Moses Lake and Wenatchee are some of 300 businesses with 2,600 theaters across the country joining a cinema safety program that mitigates the spread of COVID-19. Fairchild Cinemas, which owns the movie theater in Moses Lake, and Sun Basin Theaters, which owns two movie theaters in Wenatchee, are now members of the Cinema Safe program.
Developed by the National Association of Theater Owners, CinemaSafe, announced a set of health and safety protocols on Friday based on research and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“In this new pandemic world, moviegoers need to know that there is a consistent, science and experience-based set of health and safety protocols in place no matter what theater they visit,” said John Fithian, the association's president and CEO, in a statement. “This unprecedented industry-wide effort is a promise designed to meet that need.”
The guidelines outline comprehensive mask policies, which are required for employees and patrons with a few exceptions for children under 2 years old and when consuming concessions — but only when approved by state and local health authorities. The rules state that masks should also be provided to employees who don't have them.
They also sketch out recommendations for reduced capacity screenings, air filtration optimization, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning policies and employee health training about hand hygiene and the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The association has been working for months to develop the rules in consultation with epidemiologists and industry experts. The organization's executive board includes the leaders of the major exhibition chains, like AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld/Regal.
Most indoor movie theaters shuttered in mid-March to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. This week, the major theater chains in the U.S. have started to slowly reopen locations. Although many have said they are complying with local mandates and generally accepted best practices, there was not until now a set of industry-wide guidelines.
The CinemaSafe protocols are voluntary. Companies complying with the guidelines can display a CinemaSafe badge on their websites and, eventually, at their locations so patrons are aware.
On Friday, iFIBER ONE News solicited thoughts from Fairchild Cinemas Owner Jeff Fairchild.
“Based on our ticket-buying technology, we can easily practice social distancing in our theaters,” Fairchild told iFIBER ONE News. “I know I apply social distancing practices far better than places like Walmart.”
Under Washington’s phase-by-phase approach to reopening during the pandemic, movie theaters can reopen, but only at 50% capacity if phase 3 is implemented within a county. Currently, Grant County remains in Phase 2 and Chelan County is in a modified Phase 1.5 program.
Fairchild says he hopes the new CinemaSafe will get the attention of health officials in allowing them to reopen at reduced capacity without having to wait for approval of Phase 3.
