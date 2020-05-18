MOSES LAKE - Nearly 1,400 signatures have been collected from those against a proposal to install a city-managed homeless camp near Longview Elementary in Moses Lake. The petition was started by Jennifer DeHoog, a registered nurse at Samaritan Healthcare.
“This petition is to ask the City Council, Mayor and City Manager to choose a different location for the tent camp and permanent homeless housing,” the Change.org petition states. “This location should not be within a local neighborhood or near a local school.”
The location of the proposed tent camp is on the west side of Longview St. between Kinder Rd. and Curry St. The site is within 638 feet of Longview Elementary and located within the adjacent neighborhoods. DeHoog says neighborhood houses 150 Longview Elementary students.
The following is the petition’s arguments against the homeless camp:
- It presents a risk to the safety and well-being of the children in the neighborhood and the staff and students attending the school.
- Many children will be forced to walk past the tent camp on their daily commute to and from school.
- The homeless population will be required to walk through the neighborhood to the nearest bus stop and to obtain local services.
- School District funds will need to be used to increase the security and safety of the students and Longview Elementary
The school district has reportedly offered alternative locations.
The city says the temporary camp on Longview Street will be monitored by security cameras and daily oversight provided by HopeSource. The Moses Lake Police Department is also being reorganized with a north and south division to provide better police coverage in the area.
The city of Moses Lake will discuss the homeless camp further during its next regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
