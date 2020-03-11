EPHRATA - If you think you’ve managed a clean getaway from winter with the start of spring slated for next Thursday, think again.
Meteorologists are predicting a weather event that could dump as much as three inches of snow in Quincy, Ephrata and Soap Lake on Friday night. Local officials expressed concern about the possibility of drifting snow with winds forecasted to gust as fast as 41 mph.
Ephrata city staff say city crews will be monitoring the situation and begin plowing and sanding city streets after the snow event; if warranted. The National Weather Service is forecasting temps to be in the upper teens overnight.
Moses Lake, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are forecasted to receive less than an inch of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.