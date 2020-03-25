Grants to bolster healthcare resources to the homeless population are now available through the National Health Care Council for the Homeless (NHCHC). NHCCH in a partnership between healthcare insurer Kaiser Permanente, the two are offering $25,000 to $50,000 grants to non-profits involved with the health care needs of those experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis. Preference will be given to organizations receiving 330H funding and medical respite care programs. Grant applications are due March 30, grant award notifications will be issued via email on April 8 and checks will be mailed April 10. All applications must be submitted electronically. For more, visit nhchc.org.
