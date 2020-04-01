WENATCHEE - A local plumbing company has changed its stripes for the good of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wenatchee-based Plumb Perfect is offering free grocery pick-up and delivery to the elderly and those with weak immune systems. The plumbing business says it will cater to requests with a grocery list of 25 items or less.
Plumb Perfect Owner Matt Bruggman says the idea was inspired by personal experiencing involving he and his wife’s parents who are elderly. Darcy and Matt Bruggman say their parents are hesitant to grocery shop for fear of exposure to coronavirus.
Bruggman says his company has conducted six deliveries since since offering the service ten days ago. Bruggman says his wife and a group of volunteers doing the grocery service.
“(Those who want to use the service) can call Monday through Friday, 8-4 at 509-663-3602 and we’ll take down your grocery list,” said Bruggman. “Or you can email anytime, plumbperfect98@gmail.com.”
