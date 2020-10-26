ELLENSBURG - Aaron Hadaller’s daily duty of keeping the peace at Central Washington University is likely overshadowed by his seasonal passion of producing some of the biggest pumpkins in central Washington.
Recognized and applauded for his contributions to public safety, Hadaller’s notoriety on a larger scale took form when he grew an 894-pound pumpkin in 2020.
The orange winter squash is now on display at Mid-State Co-op in Ellensburg.
Staff at Mid-State say their personal friendship with Aaron resulted in the creation of a public resting place for the popular plant matter; people from all over have traveled to the co-op as spectators hoping to get a snapshot or selfie with the prized pumpkin.
Last year, Aaron grew the biggest pumpkin in Kittitas County and set a personal record after yielding one that weighed 1,150 lbs.
The largest pumpkin ever grown in Washington state history was a 2,363-lb. pumpkin grown by Joe Holland of Sumner.
