MOSES LAKE - It’s a short and simple message, but if clicked on, it could cause a long spell of problems. The Moses Lake police chief and other law enforcement agencies across the eastern Washington are warning citizens about a text scam. One of our news staffers was a recipient of the message Monday night.
The message reads:
“We came across a parcel from July owed to you. Please claim ownership and schedule for delivery.”
The scam text uses various area codes.
Chief Kevin Fuhr says if the link is clicked on, it will ask you for your personal information.
If you receive a message like this, do not respond and report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
