EPHRATA - The majority of those polled by iFIBER ONE News say the abundant warnings from health officials won’t prevent them from traveling or getting together with family outside the home this Thanksgiving.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News put out a poll asking “Will you celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year due to COVID?”
Between Facebook and Instagram, 482 voters (55%) answered ‘no’ and 394 voters (45%) answered ‘yes.’
On a national scale, C.S. Mott’s Children Hospital National Poll reported the results of its Thanksgiving survey this week.
64% said they will exclude family who do not practice COVID-19 precautions from Thanksgiving, 68% said they’ll ask their guests to social distance, 76% said they’ll limit contact between children and high-risk guests, but only 88% say they’ll exclude family with COVID-19 exposure or symptoms.
"Imagine getting covid because you can't resist eating potatoes in the same room as your family" Unknown. The same family that all talks crap behind each others backs and doesn't even really like each other. Big oof
I think the politions need to stay out of the decision if we choose to go or stay home. i myself feel if I want to go see my family I will. I know the risks and everyone else does as well. IFBERONE find other news than the Carno virus your news organization is getting very boring.
Another COVID story from iFiber.
Just a matter of time before someone releases the Karens to tell us all how to live and complain that we aren't following their edicts.
I'm going to a funeral for a turkey that coincides with the same day, so I won't be celebrating Thanksgiving this year.
