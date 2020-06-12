WARDEN - Employment law firm Causey Wright out of Seattle has reported sweeping layoffs at the Lamb Weston potato production plants in Warden and Connell.
The layoff of over 600 workers will be effective June 15th.
Washington’s Employment Security Department issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) on June 8th.
Lamb Weston, which is based out of Eagle, Idaho, is one of the largest potato product producers in the world. Lamb Weston supplies potato products such as: mashed potatoes, baby red potatoes, French fries, waffle fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, and other products to restaurants and food service businesses.
The WARN notice stated that the number of workers who will be laid off would be 360 in Connell and 300 in Warden. The Lamb Weston layoffs represent a job loss of 11% in Warden and 6.5% for Connell.
The Employment Security Department will summon staff from its local rapid response team and Worksource to conduct outreach to affected employees of Lamb Weston.
