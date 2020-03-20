MOSES LAKE - Now operating with a skeleton crew, the company that owns Michael’s On The Lake, Michaels Bistro and Rock Top Burgers & Brew is doing what it can to help employees and the community at-large during this time of difficulty.
On Friday, iFIBER ONE News followed up with Jordan Hamilton, a co-owner of the Moses Lake-based restaurant chain. On Sunday, iFIBER ONE News wrote an initial story about how the state’s order to bar customers from dining in at all eating establishments statewide.
Out of the 165 employees between Hamilton’s three restaurants, as many as 40 remain. However, the longtime restaurateur is doing what he can to minimize the ill-effects of the virus by helping those who work under him and those who are out of work in the interim.
Hamilton says he’s paying out all sick time at his discretion to those who have been temporarily furloughed. In addition, Hamilton says some employees have approached him with “needs,” which has resulted in him sourcing items like diapers, toilet paper, milk, etc. Hamilton added that employees who had come to him with needs were the ones supplied with essential items.
“There are some who have come to us with dire needs and we are helping,” Hamilton told iFIBER ONE News. “We’re trying to take care of employees the best we can.”
As for the workers who remain employed, Hamilton says he has many of them cleaning and delivering food orders.
In the meantime, Michael's On The Lake, Michael's Bistro and Rock Top Burgers & Brew are offering 20% discounts on all menu items with free delivery.
Hamilton isn’t the only restaurant owner operating with a nominal workforce. Porterhouse and Ten Pin Taphouse have also been forced to temporarily relieve most of its staff of their duties. The two eating establishments are now offering daily discounts on select menu items.
Other area restaurants have also been forced to lay off a portion of their staffing as Washington state recovers from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
(1) comment
Nicely done!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.