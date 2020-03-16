WENATCHEE - Longtime restaurateur Shon Smith made it abundantly clear that his Wenatchee and Leavenworth eateries will remain open after a state-issued mandate ordering all restaurants and bars to close out of precaution to further mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Insee issued an order to close all bars, restaurants and recreational facilities for the foreseeable future or at least until the spread of the coronavirus subsides.
Smith owns the Wok About Mongolian Grill, one of the Wenatchee Valley's more popular eating establishments.
In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Smith wrote the following:
I will not comply. Families are at risk. Help will not come fast enough to keep the wolves at bay. Business as usual. Come join us if you feel well, call ahead if you are of compromised health, we'll meet you on the curb.
Shon Smith
Jay Inslee, my address is 110 North Wenatchee Avenue.
A couple of other local restaurant owners expressed concern over the state mandate to shutter all eateries.
The state did not disclose any details about ramifications associated with failure to comply with Inslee's order.
(4) comments
For ramifications against a tyrant state, see the second amendment.
Did I miss the part where we became a communist country? I’m pretty sure a private business gets to set its own “hours of operation”!
Good for him. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness!
Inslee is a snake.
Come and take it.
