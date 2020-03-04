EPHRATA - In light of the coronavirus outbreak, a protective mask is a rare find these days.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to AG Supply of Wenatchee. AG Supply co-manages and co-owns ACE Hardware stores in Moses Lake, Quincy, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Ephrata.
Freddy Angel, a representative of AG Supply says all the ACE Hardware stores in the region have sold out of N95 masks. Angel says ACE stores have been sold out for the last few weeks and will continue to be sold out through May.
In addition, Angel says customers who come into the particular ACE store he works at have inquired about masks after looking elsewhere.
NORCO, one of the largest suppliers of protective masks says it is sold out at its Moses Lake and Wenatchee locations. NORCO staff say they too are without the coveted item through May.
Masks are reportedly being supplied mostly to medical facilities.
A box of 20 masks on Amazon are priced at $174.
