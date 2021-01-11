In the ensuing days after last Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, several local school districts formally acknowledged what had happened and provided guidance to teachers should they feel compelled to broach the topic with students and vice versa. Several school districts also recognized the presence of differing political beliefs and instructed teachers to set aside their philosophical leanings and to remain focused on educating students.
The following are excerpts of statements by school district that were issued to teaching staff:
Quincy School District Superintendent John Boyd, Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman, and the Quincy School Board:
“…Quincy School District Leadership was shocked at this brazen takeover of the capital building, displays of hatred towards people of color, and the attempt to subvert the
democratic process. It is a reminder for all of us about the fragility of our union and democracy in the United States. We believe it is profoundly important to support one another and find common ground so we can stand firm for our students and use yesterday’s event as a learning opportunity. We emphatically support the right of persons to assemble and peacefully protest under the first amendment. However, violence, destruction of property, and threatening people and our democracy can never be condoned,” they stated in their letter to teachers.
“Please take time to check in with colleagues and to do some of your own introspections of the events and how this might guide you as you proceed as educators to support students. As hard as it is for adults to make sense of the confounding events yesterday, it will be even more difficult for our students.”
“As educators, we have an obligation to model productive, civil and non-partisan discourse within our classrooms to help our students understand the democratic process. It is also essential for our students to know that what happened yesterday is not how citizens in a democratic republic should behave when they disagree with any civic outcome. We
can peacefully disagree and still respect one another, as was exhibited by both the House and Senate in confirming the 2021 Election. We must also reassure them that real leadership aims to inspire others to be their best and uphold our democracy rather than tear it down,” they added.
Wenatchee District Superintendent Paul Gordon:
“These are very challenging times in our country, but we need to see the humanity of each person. We need to see each other again, not as political rivals, but as neighbors, colleagues, and friends. We need to stop pointing figures and start embracing each other. I know we have different political beliefs throughout our schools, families, staff and community, but we should be able to have honest, hard conversations and debate issues without demonizing others. We are better than this. No matter our political beliefs, please be aware that events of this magnitude can trigger strong emotions in us, our colleagues and our students,” expressed Dr. Gordon in his letter.
“For those of you who work with our students, please recognize the social and emotional reactions you may see and allow grace and space for students to sort through their reactions. We are all working hard to raise awareness, provide support and attend to students’ academic and social-emotional needs as well. At times like these our students need us and we need each other to be reassured that we will get through this as a community and a country.”
Soap Lake District Superintendent Sunshine Pray:
“WE are here for students. WE are here to make kids feel safe and supported. January 7, 2021 is a day to support everyone regardless of your individual beliefs and values. I encourage each of you to be compassionate to each other and our students. Know that the fear is real. I also implore each of you to keep your individual political ideals to yourself. WE do not drive into the parking each day to create Democrats or Republicans. WE come to educate students to think for themselves. WE want to mold law abiding citizens. WE want our students to be happy and productive and I know with ALL of US doing our best we can make that happen,” Pray explained in her message.
Othello School District:
“Our district encourages instruction that respects the rights of students to face issues, to have free access to information, to study in situations free from prejudice, and to form, hold and express their own opinions without personal prejudice or discrimination."
“We also encourage staff to provide for the “free and orderly flow and examination of ideas so that students may gain the skills to gather and arrange facts, discriminate between facts and opinion, discuss differing viewpoints, analyze problems, and draw their own tentative conclusions.” (District Operating Policy 2331).”
“Context is important when considering when and if it is appropriate to hold a discussion or lesson about controversial issues. For example, a math or biology class would probably not be an appropriate forum for a conversation about Wednesday’s historic events at our nation’s Capitol. A history, civics, social studies, or journalism class would potentially be appropriate contextual venues if the topic fits into a natural course of instruction.”
The Moses Lake School District says it allowed teachers to speak with students at their own discretion, with the recommendation they consider age-appropriate civic guidelines.