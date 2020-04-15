WENATCHEE - Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett has reservations about the state’s decision to release hundreds of inmates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Washington’s Department of Corrections (DOC) announced a plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in its prisons which involves the release of, on average, 700 inmates each month. The following are those set to be released as explained by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs:
(1) Non-violent individuals (including vulnerable and non-vulnerable) who are due to release within 75 days;
(2) Non-violent individuals and vulnerable individuals who are due to release in 2-6 months (through a re-entry planning process);
(3) Non-violent individuals and vulnerable individuals who are due to release in 6-8 months, who have an 44 approved release plan;
(4) Non-violent individuals who were incarcerated for lower level supervision violations; and
(5) Non-violent individuals who are on work release and can be released through the Secretary's furlough authority.
However, one of Chelan County’s top law enforcement officials says he and the DOC aren’t exactly seeing things ‘eye-to-eye’.
“I’m concerned about this, it raises some red flags,” Burnett told iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday.
Burnett says about half of non-violent offenders account for property crimes involving burglarizing, stealing and fraud. As a result, Burnett believes the release of these inmates will have a negative economic impact on our communities. Burnett also believes a large portion of the released criminals will reoffend.
Inslee, Dept. of Corrections plan to release up to 950 nonviolent offenders
BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF
APRIL 13, 2020 AT 2:25 PM
King County Jail. (MyNorthwest.com/Hannah Kadletz)
In response to an order from the Supreme Court of the State of Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee and Stephen Sinclair, secretary of the state Department of Corrections, provided a report detailing the steps taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among the incarcerated population. The next steps include a plan for the early release of up to 950 nonviolent offenders.
Gov. Inslee says state may release incarcerated inmates early as safety precaution
The report states that DOC staff had been preparing the weeks leading up to the first confirmed case to minimize the risk of COVID-19 in its facilities and creating a plan to manage potential spread.
Currently, eight individuals have tested positive out of a population of approximately 18,000.
“As of April 10, 2020, the Department has tested 237 incarcerated individuals and have 179 negative results, 8 positive results, and we are awaiting results of 50 tests,” according to the report.
Any tested individual is isolated until the results are received.
The report details all the steps the department has to do to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 already for the incarcerated population and DOC staff. There have been health screenings for inmates and staff, limited movement in and out of facilities or between facilities, reduced transfers, increased use of PPE, and a reduced number of visitors.
Within facilities, there are strict cleaning procedures, hygiene supplies provided to all inmates, social distancing measures in place, units to house vulnerable populations out of precaution, as well as isolation and quarantine procedures.
In the report, it states that the “DOC releases approximately 700 individuals each month, on average. That has continued during the COVID-19 crisis.”
The DOC has also taken action with respect to community custody violators, resulting in 1,200 fewer admissions to jails and prisons.
Inslee and Sinclair are finalizing a plan of release for “individuals serving sentences for nonviolent and/or drug or alcohol offenses whose release dates are within six to eight months,” which can include electronic home monitoring when feasible.
“This will help allow for increased physical distancing throughout the Department of Corrections’ system, reducing the population by up to 950 people to continue to reduce the risks to incarcerated individuals while balancing public safety concerns,” Inslee said.
This plan will be implemented in the coming days, with an estimate of 600-950 incarcerated individuals who could be released.
“Today, the Department of Corrections takes its next steps in mitigating risk to the incarcerated population sentenced to our custody,” Sinclair said. “Since the beginning of COVID-19 in our state, the department has worked aggressively to develop and implement protocols and directives to combat the pandemic. The next necessary steps will strategically provide for more physical distancing within the state’s correctional facilities.”
