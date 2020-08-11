MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to 13th Legislative District State Rep. Tom Dent and 13th Legislative District Senator Judy Warnick about the feasibility of applying Trump’s executive order on unemployment pay in Washington state.
One of several executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on Saturday, Aug. 8 called for the extension of COVID unemployment pay in all 50 states. Trump’s executive order limited extra pay to $400 per week with states account for 25% of the cost. The move drew fierce criticism due to the reported budget deficits in a number of states, one of which is Washington.
“At this point, I don’t think we can afford not to do something along that line,” Warnick said in reference to Trump’s executive order. “I think it’s a good move on the president’s part to give states some ‘skin in the game, I think we can do it.’ But Warnick did acknowledge that a special session would likely be needed to reconfigure the budget in order to appropriate proper funding to pay for COVID unemployment pay. “Our unemployment fund is going to be empty soon, maybe in a year it will be empty…we can’t do it without going back.”
Tom Dent’s take on the matter aligned with Warnick’s assessment.
“We’re going to have to take a look at the budget which means were going to have to go back into session. Right now, the governor is trying to circumvent all of that. We need to go into session. I agree, it’s a great idea and we need to do it,” Dent told iFIBER ONE News.
As for Washington’s Employment Security Department (ESD), it acknowledged the President’s executive action on Sunday.
“Washington state is currently assessing the Presidential Memorandum issued on August 8 regarding a “Lost Wages Assistance Program” When we have additional information, we will update claimants on our website, social media platforms, and directly via claimant communications. To allow your fellow Washingtonians to reach a representative, please do not call ESD to inquire about this program at this time,” ESD stated on its Facebook page.
Hey I know...stop the millions going to illegals and non citizens here.... that might save some money for washingtonians ...politicians are all the same
Oh no, anytime Warnick is involved, you know it's gonna lead to a tax increase. She really should get honest and declare herself a democrat, as she's never seen a tax increase she doesn't love. It's gonna give the dems and pseudo dems fits trying to raise taxes on closed businesses and unemployed folks, but they'll find a way...
