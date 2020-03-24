MOSES LAKE - Protective medical masks are a highly sought-after items these days. So much so, that one local fabric store is willing to donate supplies if someone is willing to donate their time to make them.
Casey McDowall, owner of Country Fabrics in Moses Lake, says she has ten volunteers who are sewing masks, but she's currently looking for more participants.
McDowall says she's been distributing sewing kits comprised of fabric and elastics to make the masks. Volunteer sewists are being asked to return the masks to the store where they will deliver them to hospitals a short time later. McDowall says she started the volunteer sewing project last Friday.
To get a sewing kit, visit Country Fabrics off Stratford Road between True Value and Super China Buffet. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all week.
So far, close to 100 masks have been made.
