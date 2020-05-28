EPHRATA - After speaking to several local retailers on Thursday, iFIBER ONE News has learned that store shelves are staying stocked with toilet paper.
In March, pandemic panic apparently prompted a buying frenzy of household items and the first to fly off aisle shelves was toilet paper leaving supplies depleted and consumers frustrated. However, that’s changed in the last month, according to one Safeway store representative in Ephrata who says the shelves are currently stocked with a plentiful supply of TP.
In Grant County, iFIBER ONE News spoke to the Safeway stores in Moses Lake and Ephrata, Harvest Foods in Quincy and Moses Lake, Walmart stores in Ephrata and Moses Lake as well as WinCo Foods in Moses Lake, all of whom say demand for toilet paper has subsided significantly.
One supply chain guru recently told a national business publication that toilet paper supplies are on the mend across most of the U.S.
Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply-chain management at Syracuse University, told Business Insider that he expects a surplus of toilet paper sometime this summer as demand dips and supply chains stabilize. Penfield says manufacturers increased production to keep up with demand and as the need for TP wanes, it will leave them with product glut.
"Toilet paper will be out of the woods — the Lysol wipes, no, I think that's going to happen again," he said to Business Insider.
Many consumers have an extraordinary amount of toilet paper, extending the intervals between having the product at home and going to the store to buy more.
