WENATCHEE - Chelan PUD commissioners are mulling over a plan that would connect residents to the local fiber network ahead of schedule. The aim of the new concept is to extend the utility’s fiber optic network to an estimated 5,800 homes by 2024, 1,200 more households than the previous plan.
“Getting this expansion done as rapidly as possible is in everybody’s best interest,” Commissioner Dennis Bolz said, citing the digital divide and the shift to education online. “We need to do our part.”
A formal proposal for the plan will be presented to the Chelan PUD board on Sept. 8.
As of today, 76% of Chelan County has access to the PUD’s fiber network. In 2016, the PUD committed $25 million to reach 85-90 percent of the county by 2026.
“Accelerating the fiber build-out was the number one issue we heard about during our strategic planning process,” General Manager Steve Wright said. “Now more than ever, this is something highly valued by our customer-owners.”
The PUD considers several factors when deciding where to build out its fiber network, including cost, population, and existing PUD electrical and fiber infrastructure.
“Our goal under the expansion program is to provide broadband access to as many customer-owners possible, in the most cost-effective way with the funding provided,” said Robert Shane, director of network operations at Chelan PUD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.