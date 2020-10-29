During a phone conversation on Thursday, company representatives at Walmart stores in Ephrata, Wenatchee, and Moses Lake confirmed that certain safety measures have been taken ahead of this year’s general election.
The local stores removed floor displays of guns and ammo; those locations are some of many Walmart locations across the U.S. doing the same.
A representative at one of the three local Walmart stores confirmed that the decision was made due, in part, to the civil unrest related to the presidential election. A corporate representative directly confirmed the same news to USA TODAY.
“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in a statement to USA TODAY. "These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”
Another local store representative told iFIBER ONE News that firearms have been moved to the “backroom” and any customers interested in purchasing a gun needs to ask for the caliber you want and a store employee will retrieve it.
“I don’t know how much sense it makes, but it is what it is,” one local Walmart staffer told iFIBER ONE News.
The decision to pull guns and ammo from store floors is temporary.
(3) comments
What is the world coming to when Walmart is turning down the chance to make a profit. The only logical explanation is that management is afraid of their own employees behavior after the election.
Either you posted that as a joke or you are pathetic.
The "only" logical explanation? Because it's the "only"explanation your feeble mind can think of? You're an idiot.
Walmart, nationwide, stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition last year and asks customers not to open-carry. Why? Because of the potential negative publicity of a Walmart active shooter event, or someone idiot deranged by fascist dogma buying ammo at Walmart to shoot people.
It's silly, of course. You well know real fascists make their own loads.
