A large importer of wheat, the African country of Kenya has been given the ‘go-ahead’ to buy the grain from the United States for the first time in years.
Washington is a major producer of wheat especially on the eastern side of the state, which includes Grant and Douglas counties. This week, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that wheat may now be shipped to Kenya regardless of state of origin or port of export.
“American farmers in the Pacific Northwest now have full access to the Kenyan wheat market,” said Greg Ibach, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. “This action proves our commitment to securing fair treatment and greater access for U.S. products in the global marketplace.”
From 2008 through the start of 2020, USDA’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) worked closely with Kenyan officials to address plant health concerns that kept U.S. wheat exports from states like Washington, Oregon and Idaho out of Kenya. After resolving the longstanding issue with Kenya, the country’s plant protection organization officially signed the Export Certification Protocol between Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and APHIS/PPQ on Wheat Grain Consignments for immediate implementation.
American wheat farmers stand to earn $500 million from Kenyan wheat exports annually.
“Going forward, the USDA team looks forward to building on this success and further strengthening our relationship with Kenya as we pursue a new bilateral free trade agreement that will create additional market opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters,” said Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney.
