EPHRATA - Monday’s opening of Becca’s Restaurant & Bakery literally brings ‘more to the table’ in terms of a sit-down breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the sleepy town of 8,200.
The eatery is owned by Becca and Kyle Nash of Soap Lake.
The diner is located at 33 Basin Street SW in the space formerly occupied by NS Italian Fresh.
“This has always been my dream,” Becca told iFIBER ONE News. “All the items on the menu are dishes that have been in the family for a long time.”
Becca’s serves breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and dinner entrees. Becca’s is open for dine-in or takeout.
Here's the menu:
(3) comments
I am very proud of Becca! She had a dream and never gave up on it. We had lunch there today. The food was GREAT! She's one of the best.
Absolutely nothing new on this menu accept the name of the copied items. Why dont they just say they have picked items off other menu's that have been our favorites.
Leftist simps.. Where is your restaurant at that you have opened with your own menu?? Don't be mad at a local business that is doing something that you are unable to do..now go dry your tears in front of your daddy Jay Inslee
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.