EPHRATA - A group of local teens came together to commemorate two young men who had their whole lives ahead of them, but tragically left this world too soon.
Riley Kaler and Tyler Mosely were juniors at Ephrata High School.
Riley passed away on March 23, 2020 and Tyler died on July 1, 2020. Both were part of a youth group and attended the Ephrata Church of Nazarene.
On Wednesday, fellow church goers and youth group members who knew them both took to the sidewalk in front of the holy sanctuary to pay their respects in the form of chalk illustrations.
“A lot of tears flowed. Seeing the result was so amazing in my eyes,” said Pastor Lisa Ponczoch. “Although most of them didn’t have words, we did talk about grief. Having them draw or write their feelings gave them the words they couldn’t say.” Ponczoch added, “all these kids are like our own. To us and the other adult members that serve with us. Our hearts are deeply invested.”
A public memorial service for Tyler will be held at the Ephrata High School football field on Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Riley, has not yet had a memorial service.
Sadly, the mural drawn on the sidewalk has been washed away.
