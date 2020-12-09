MOSES LAKE - Longtime Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Director Spencer Grigg has announced he is retiring in February.
Grigg, who has served as the department director for 15 years, has worked for the city for 30 years. He is officially retiring Feb. 1, with his last day being Jan. 17.
Grigg’s service to the city was recognized during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“We want to thank you, Spencer, for the thirty years of service you have given the city in the Parks and Recreation Department,” Human Resources Manager Kerri Fenner stated. “You have been instrumental in bringing so many musical events and other entertaining events to our community over the years. With you at the helm of the parks department, our citizens have had access to a myriad of recreational and educational programs; a beautiful Museum and Art Center; the well-loved Surf ’n Slide Water Park; a very popular Cascade Campground; and a city full of stunning parks and recreational areas.”
Moses Lake Recreational Superintendent Susan Schwiesow, who has been with the city since 1993, will serve as interim parks and recreation director.
(1) comment
What a wonderful job this man has done. Congratulations on your retirement, hopefully it will be a happy one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.