MOSES LAKE - Like he did during his days as a swimmer, legendary Moses Lake High School Swim Coach Tony St. Onge harpooned his way through cancer after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year. On Tuesday, St. Onge notified the Moses Lake Manta Ray Swim Team that he was cancer-free after a recent visit to his oncologist.
“It has been a long, hard battle, but he kicked cancer’s butt! He said he is just skin and bones, now and feels like he got hit by a truck form the chemotherapy treatments, but he’s ecstatic that he is on his way back to being healthy. He’s looking forward to building his strength, putting on some weight, and getting back on the pool deck,” the aquatics team stated on its Facebook page.
iFIBER ONE News broke the news about St. Onge’s diagnosis on March 11, 2020.
St. Onge was the swim coach at Moses Lake High School for 42 years.
St. Onge has already faced significant medical obstacles, paralyzed in the car accident in 1977 and in 2003, suffering a complication that resulted in spinal cord surgery. He continued to teach and coach at the high school during the five years it took him to recover.
A GoFundMe to help pay Tony’s medical expenses raised nearly $39,000.
“I truly thank and appreciate you all for what you are doing,” St. Onge stated. “Having one less major financial stressor is going to help us focus on wellness. This has caught us off guard but we know what we have to face. You all are truly making a huge difference in our lives when we need it most.”
