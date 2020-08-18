LEAVENWORTH - What was supposed to be a day-hike, turned into a harrowing journey for 21-year-old Hope Ryan and 23-year-old Kristen Jost over the weekend.
The two women from Snohomish had planned to hike through the “Enchantments” from the Stuart Lake Trailhead southwest of Leavenworth to the Snow Lakes Trailhead from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
On late Sunday morning, news of the missing girls prompted the Chelan County emergency personnel to summon a search and rescue team to look for them.
The team conversed with dozens of hikers on the trail, but the vast majority did not see the overdue subjects.
On Sunday, a local couple who had hiked out of the “Enchantments” via a route passing by Earle Lake – 2 ½ miles north of the main trail system, told SAR coordinators they had seen two female hikers matching Ryan’s and Jost’s description. The pair say they had seen Ryan and Jost near Earle Lake at around noon on Sunday.
On Monday, five additional search teams were deployed on the trail system in the Earle Lake basin and surrounding area. A Snohomish County helicopter was dispatched to look for the hikers as well.
At 8:22 p.m. on Monday, the helicopter spotted Ryan and Jost near Earle Lake. They were taken into the aircraft and flown out to the search and rescue base at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery. Both appeared to be in good physical condition after spending nearly three days in the wilderness with limited supplies.
Ryan and Jost told SAR coordinators that they had mistakenly turned to the north off of the main Snow Lakes Trail while in the core of the “Enchantments.”
The two said they eventually realized they were lost by late Saturday around dusk. Ryan and Jost remained in Earle Lake hoping for rescue. They women rationed their limited food supplies and had some extra clothing to stay warm.
