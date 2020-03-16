MOSES LAKE - The public hearing for the Love’s Travel Stop sign variance request, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until March 25.
The hearing will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Moses Lake City Council Chambers, located at 401 S. Balsam St.
The hearing is to consider a request for a variance to the city’s zoning sign code for the future Love’s truck stop to be located between Prichard Road and South Frontage Road, just south of I-90 in Moses Lake. The company is asking to increase the height of a freeway sign from 45 feet to 100 feet; and increase square footage from 350 feet to 1,122.50 square feet. Love’s is also asking to increase the height of direction signs from 6 inches to 8 inches, and square footage from 8 square feet to 32 square feet, according to city officials.
The city is recommending any comments be submitted in writing. Written comments can be submitted up to the time of the hearing to the Community Development Department, PO Box 1579, Moses Lake, WA 98837 or by email to vramsey@cityofml.com
The city is making arrangements to have the meeting available remotely to the public. Residents can appear in person but social distancing modifications will be in place during the hearing.
For more information, call Community Development at 509-764-3750.
