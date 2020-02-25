WATERVILLE - Douglas County elections officials are ensuring a fair vote in the 2020 presidential primary despite a mailing mishaps.
On Tuesday, Douglas County’s elections division says a machine malfunction during the mailing process could result in some voters getting two ballots in one ballot envelope. They stated that no other portions of the envelope contents have been affected and there are no impacts to ballot validity or ability to vote.
Those who do receive multiple ballots must complete and return just one of the ballots and discard the duplicate. If multiple ballots are returned, only one will be counted. Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall also added that if someone were to send in two ballots, it would be easy to identify voter intent due to the party declaration requirement on the envelope. However, for example, if someone were to declare a political party and mail in two ballots with two different candidates that match the voter’s political declaration, the auditor would have to take the ballots to the canvassing board where the vote could be voided.
The issue is under investigation by the contractor used for ballot production. Duvall says the machine that was used to place ballots in the envelopes was not calibrated correctly.
Duvall says his office received 15 inquiries about the double ballot mistake on Tuesday.
If this had happened in King county, you all would be swearing that it was a conspiracy to double the votes of Democrats. 😛
