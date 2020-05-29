MOSES LAKE - A major milestone was achieved on Thursday as the world’s largest all-electric aircraft completed its first flight at the Grant County International Airport.
The inaugural flight of the all-electric Cessna 208B Grand Caravan marks another milestone for magniX and AeroTEC in ushering in a new era of electric aviation.
“The iconic Caravan has been a workhorse of industry moving people and transporting goods on short routes for decades,” stated Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. “This first flight of the eCaravan is yet another step on the road to operating these middle-mile aircraft at a fraction of the cost, with zero emissions, from and to smaller airports. These electric commercial aircraft will enable the offering of flying services of people and packages in a way previously not possible.”
The flying of the nine-passenger eCaravan was a critical step in the certification and approval process of of the aircraft’s 750 horsepower propulsion system, enabling future conversions of additional aircraft to magniX’s all-electric propulsion technology.
“I’m proud of the pioneering work performed by our engineers, technicians and flight test team,” stated Lee Human, president and CEO of AeroTEC. “There’s no roadmap for testing a certifying electric aircraft — this is a new frontier and AeroTEC is on the front lines developing the processes and best practices that will pave the way for electric aviation.”
The historic flight was captured on livestream and watched by social media users around the world. magniX is hoping to have certification for the propulsion system by the end of 2021, with the aircraft possibly certified to operate commercially as early as 2022.
(2) comments
That could be a game changer in noise.
I wonder how quiet it is. That'd be cool to hear this plane flying overhead. Quieter than the open header radial engines?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.